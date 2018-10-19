I just read George Will's article on the national "epidemic of loneliness." My generation had the pleasure of growing up in the "hometown gym-on-a-Friday-night feeling" culture where people interacted with one another in lieu of social media. When I read the article, it cemented my thoughts that something is not right but couldn't put my finger on it. We are losing the gift of physical interaction with one another, which alleviates our loneliness and despair. Work has become faster and more radical, therefore less fulfilling. Hopefully, we can all take a step back and challenge ourselves to look at the people around us instead of a video.
Stephen Pol
contractor
Baton Rouge