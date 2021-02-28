Among truisms of the past year of remarkable events is that the murder of George Floyd finally exposed the racism that permeates American culture, stripping African Americans of many of the basic rights and opportunities that we have assumed were available to every citizen.
But another exposure occurred when too many members of the U.S. Senate made clear that their essential allegiance was to power, particularly the power that is represented and realized by great wealth.
What we learned was a reality that, like racism, we have preferred not to see: Greed and self-interest are the operative forces in a capitalist society. Democracy and justice, even integrity, are values that we seem to have allowed to become mere cloaks for the craven allegiances of men like Steve Scalise and John Kennedy.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy should be thanked for at least trying to affirm what too many of us still cannot see.
BARBARA C. EWELL
retired teacher
New Orleans