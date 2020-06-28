Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s press secretary, said wearing a protective face mask is a personal choice.
No, not really. It's a selfish choice and a choice that shows a lack of respect for others, and a lack of respect for science, the public health experts and it indicates a lack of intelligence by disregarding a proven way to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, her selfishness and ignorance are shared by many people who should know better, and who should care enough about others to put up with the mild discomfort of wearing a face mask in public.
MARY DRAKE
retired rehabilitation counselor
Baton Rouge