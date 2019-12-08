As a result of the congressional hearings into whether the president of the United States should be impeached, I am again reminded that each and every voting member of the United States is required to read, investigate, and understand the actions of government and should also know something about how a republic functions. Each registered voter is required, not invited, to vote to preserve our republic. Perhaps the greatest legal test for those who serve at the highest levels is impeachment.
The hearings are truly informative. The information they have generated should be heard or read so as to understand whether there has been a crime or crimes committed. Television stations that have broadcast the hearings have made them available for public view. Hopefully many took advantage of these historic televised events.
Contrary to some, I cannot believe that high-ranking military officials and high-ranking career government officials would be liars under oath. Can you? In making decisions that have impact on our society, we expect that our officials have the greatest integrity, honesty, and reverence for our country’s values.
Mary Larson
retired CPA
Baton Rouge