You can always tell the severity of a storm by how many times weather forecasters use the crutch word that’s merely an attention-getting device. “Again” at the beginning of a sentence can certainly mean that something repetitious is occurring, but excited meteorologists often use it just to imply “Listen up!”
Its use in this manner is rather insulting. They would never precede a thought with, “Pay attention, people!” or “What I’m going to utter next is very important ...” So I beseech the weather prognosticators — just state what you know and what the forecast is. Quit leaning on “again” over and over and over and over. It’s lazy language and just shows a bit of desperation that’s not necessary for a professional presentation.
Webb Williams
writer
Mandeville