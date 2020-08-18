An Advocate article about litter in our city needs discussion during the mayoral race.
Litter negatively affects the city’s beauty and quality of life, visitors’ perceptions and property values. Businesses suffer in litter-prone areas. Clean-up costs are enormous and that money could be used for other purposes.
Litter is generated in various ways, although I believe the majority is generated by the army of “panhandlers” holding up signs at what seems to be every intersection. Daily piles of cups, bags, bottles, wrappers and other unidentifiable items are left behind at every intersection where panhandling occurs and also underneath overpasses and bridges. These folks have made an industry out of panhandling.
Several approaches can be taken in an effort to curb the activity, the most important being to enforce ordinances on the books, including Revised Statute 14:97.1, which makes it illegal to solicit on the streets of Baton Rouge. Second, perhaps ordinances can be enacted making it illegal for the public to give panhandlers currency.
We can work to educate the good-hearted, compassionate, motorists of the repercussions of giving cash and suggest that bottled water and/or nonperishable snacks are a much better alternative, as would be donating to shelters, food banks, drug addiction treatment centers, the Salvation Army, soup kitchens, your church or other worthwhile causes.
To specifically address the litter problem, Baton Rouge could at least provide trash bags at the locations where litter builds up. Existing sign poles in these areas could be utilized by simply tying drawstring garbage bags around them or using a hook or carabiner to hold the trash bag in place. If bags are present, hopefully the panhandlers would put their litter in the bags instead of on the ground.
Current trash service contracts can be amended to include trash pick-up at these locations. The midweek trash pickup seems to be light and if “manned” trucks were used, they could pick up the trash and also replace the bags at the same time, saving the City/Parish money by not having to utilize their own employees.
