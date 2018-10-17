The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has a four-phase plan to reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 10, with Phase 1 alone costing $360 million and a minimum of four years. We suggest some better and much less expensive alternatives to what is likely to actually be a $1 billion project, with eight years of barricades and long-term damage to neighborhoods:
1. Much of our congestion, and all of the stopped traffic, are due to stalled vehicles and wrecks that are not being quickly cleared. We should implement Louisiana’s unused, unknown 2008 Instant Tow law, similar to Virginia’s successful pilot program.
2. Reverse bridge towing by parish line with a wrecker-friendly, direction-based approach. East Baton Rouge Parish would tow eastbound vehicles; West Baton Rouge Parish, westbound vehicles.
3. Provide an emergency vehicle-only crossover on the EBR side of I-10/110 at a cost of $2-3 million.
4. Install cameras on the bridge: Not one is actually on the bridge.
5. Extend dangerously short westbound Perkins and Acadian entrance ramps. There is only 600 feet of clear merging now, but should be 1,000 ft. Estimated cost: $20 million.
6. Restrict truck interstate speed and lane usage — right and middle lanes-only like the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
7. Widen Airline Highway from I-110 to Prairieville from four to six lanes. Update 50 year-old traffic signals with camera sensors. Despite this being the shortest route, all traffic apps currently direct north-south traffic onto Interstates. Estimated cost: $100 million.
8. Divert I-12 northbound vehicles to underutilized eight-lane Florida Boulevard and expand the Airline Highway inner loop via an improved Denham Springs Range exit. Estimated cost: $20 million.
9. Car/van bus pool: Hardly any of the thousands of downtown commuters carpool. There are many empty CATS buses.
10. Relax. The new $8.8 million Terrace Street exit will be complete in July 2019. Conceived by our EBR Parish Chamber four years ago, Terrace will eliminate I-110 eastbound Washington Street Exit conflicts.
Bottom line: The above saves $235 million for a new South Bridge and a much-needed second intracoastal WBR bridge at La. 415 /LA 1. The I-12 Denham/Florida Boulevard/Airline diversion will replace the $1.7 Billion unwanted north loop and the $1.2 Billion toll road BUMP (Airline Toll Road). This plan is $3 Billion cheaper, and at least five years faster than DOTD’s.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has pending a proposed $1 billion, 1/2-cent, 30-year sales tax, but half of the roads in the proposal are state roads.
DOTD’s annual hearing is October 24, 9 a.m., in the House of Representatives Room 1. Please join us for legislative answers to these and 67 other detailed questions we submitted on September 12, 2018.
Coleman Brown
EBR Parish Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Committee Chairman
Baton Rouge