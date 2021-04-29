In reply to Steven Osborn's April 13 letter: When businesses don't pay taxes, they just increase their profits to the owners or shareholders; or buy back their stock.
City, state and national governments need taxes (money) to operate and perform their duties to the public, thereby they have to increase the taxes on the poor and the middle class to make up for the taxes that the businesses and corporations don't pay. Somebody has to pay for all levels of government.
In the immortal words of personal injury lawyer Ed Womack: "Nobody wants to pay; somebody has to make them pay."
C.J. BLANDA
retired insurance manager
New Orleans