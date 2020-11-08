This newspaper published a letter praising President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19. As I recall, all its claims were a repetition of what Trump said during the last presidential debate.
As I listened to Trump in that debate, I kept grinding my teeth, saying: That’s false! And so I went looking for authoritative confirmation, and found it in a scathing editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine titled “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” published Oct. 8.
“Here in the United States, our leaders have failed. ... they have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. ... The magnitude of this failure is astonishing. The death rate in this country is more than double that of Canada, [and] exceeds that of Japan, a country with a vulnerable and elderly population, by a factor of 50…”.
They go on to consider why has the United States handled this pandemic so badly. You can find and read this article on the internet by searching for “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum.” The editor-in-chief of the journal, Dr. Eric Rubin, said the editorial was one of only four in the journal’s 208-year history that was signed by all [34] of the editors.
They end with an important message. “Anyone else who recklessly squandered lives and money in this way would be suffering legal consequences. Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions.
Go read this article, and find out why the medical profession is so intent on defeating Trump. And then ask why Trump opposes those measures, like comprehensive mask mandates and social distancing, which promise to return us to normality sooner.
And why has our current senator on this year's ballot, the reelected Dr. Bill Cassidy, acquiesced to Trump’s insanity?
WARREN JOHNSON
physics professor
Baton Rouge