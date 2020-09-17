Wow.
East Baton Rouge School Board Vice President Tramelle Howard is quoted on the front page of the Sept. 9 edition of this newspaper saying that kids have a "slim to none" chance of getting a quality education if they do not get into a magnet school or charter school.
Seems like the school board should be spending its time debating how to provide every student in the system with the opportunity to receive a "quality" education at every grade level in "every" school rather than pulling the charter schools down into the gutter with the "regular" schools.
Unbelievable! If Howard has given up on the schools in East Baton Rouge he needs to quit and allow someone who will work for improving all schools to step up and get the job done.
DONALD DRONE
retired engineer
Denham Springs