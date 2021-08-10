The Lake Charles area has an extremely low vaccination rate, and, coincidentally, a very high COVID-19 infection rate compared to other areas in the state. Given this condition, I was astounded to learn recently that one of the largest medical facilities in the area is not requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
I was recently admitted to Memorial Hospital for a blood treatment procedure much like a blood donation in the “Infusion Unit.” As you might guess, this unit, among other things, treats cancer patients who are immune-compromised. These cancer patients are in the unit out of necessity, not choice — and are, even if vaccinated, more subject to contracting the virus.
I do not, thank God, have cancer.
During my blood treatment procedure, a very nice young medical technician prepped my arm, stuck a needle in the arm with her face close to mine and then stayed close to me while I filled a bag with my blood. The procedure took about 30 minutes and during that time we chatted. I learned that she had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. She gave no reason and seemed unconcerned about her impact on me or other patients.
I later learned from the chief medical officer for Memorial, a longtime physician, that it is the policy of Memorial Hospital not to require its employees to receive the vaccine. Yet this physician, responsible for thousands of patients using this medical facility, received the vaccine. Employees are encouraged, but not required, to get vaccinated.
In contrast, however, all employees must receive a flu vaccine.
Methodist Hospital in Houston, one of the largest medical facilities in the country, led by example and required their employees to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The matter was litigated and the court found that the hospital could require employees to receive the vaccine.
I find it hypocritical and, in my view, a failure to “First, do no harm …”, for the physician-managed Memorial Hospital not to require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
MICHAEL K. DEES
attorney
Lake Charles