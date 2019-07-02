I have never been in 100% agreement with any president of the United States on every policy or action presented. I am, however, harshly critical of those who are 100% in disagreement with every policy or action presented by any president.

Today this seems to be the main agenda of the Democratic Party in regards to the current president. Why can't one praise the work of another when that work is for the benefit of all? Granted, there are policies and actions one could disagree with based on values and/or understanding, and one who disagrees is right to criticize the disagreeable action or policy. To disagree on all policy or action someone else proposes — even though it would benefit the one who is disagreeing — is ludicrous and an insult to those others whom the policy or action benefits.

Parties were not formed to be totally disagreeable with everything another party puts forward. Parties were formed to present different views on issues and compromise to make the issues presented a benefit to all. Where is our democracy? What happened to our parties? Will the same head-butting with no compromising continue into the next presidency and all others? It appears that our members of Congress are at war with each other, and we the people want peace. It is time to stop the silly congressional spats and investigations and get down to the good of the people who elected Congress to negotiate this good.

Steve Faucheux

engineer

Slidell