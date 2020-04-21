During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is facing a health, economic and employment crisis like we have not seen for generations. The crisis has radically changed our daily lives, and it is difficult to envision what “normal” may look like when we emerge on the other side.
When the curve finally flattens and life moves beyond stay-at-home orders, lifting the economy and putting people back to work will be a priority. America has rebounded from economic adversity before. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal helped stabilize our nation’s economy during the Great Depression. Now is the time to take that concept and apply it to research and innovation while creating jobs for Americans who desperately need them. A “New Deal” for research is the pathway to a better, safer tomorrow.
In addition to the research conducted at LSU’s campuses around the state, the LSU System has four major research-focused institutions: the LSU AgCenter, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the LSU Health Science Centers in New Orleans and Shreveport. These institutions have an opportunity during and after this crisis to address the current and future needs of Louisiana residents, the country and the world. They provide cutting-edge solutions for health, medicine, biomedical, public safety, agriculture, food safety and security, water resources, and economic and social well-being.
To conquer new challenges, our research infrastructure is in critical need of investment.
With the New Deal, programs such as the Works Progress Administration and Public Works Administration were implemented to upgrade and expand the nation’s infrastructure and put people back to work. The results of these programs can still be seen across LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge, from the City Park lakes and Parker Coliseum to the Faculty Club and Nicholson Hall.
Our state and federal governments should invest in a similar public works program focused on improving the infrastructure needed for innovative research. This would also have the benefit of creating a job stream and lowering our staggering unemployment numbers. With long overdue improvements to the infrastructure, LSU — the state’s land-grant and flagship university — and other research-focused institutions around the country would be well-positioned to rise to the challenge. Our faculty members across the state are passionate about generating solutions, and investment in new buildings, laboratories and equipment can help them chart new paths toward bold and creative discoveries.
We are hopeful that we will not see another crisis like this in our lifetime, but we must seize this opportunity to move our economy forward. An investment in research may be what stops the next pandemic before it spreads.
TOM GALLIGAN
interim LSU president
BILL RICHARDSON
vice president for agriculture, LSU AgCenter
Baton Rouge