Your recently published letter from Deborah Meaux, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators makes a good presentation of the problems facing Louisiana education and makes a plea for “us to come together.” Part of the problem with lobbying the Legislature for educational improvement is that Louisiana’s teachers are woefully divided organizationally. Perhaps Meaux could take some leadership and propose merging the state’s largest teacher organizations to provide an effective vehicle for change?
Bob Crowley
retired executive director, Louisiana Federation of Teachers
New Orleans