Air traffic controllers, “flagging them in” has risen its ugly head again.
My wife introduced me to a friend she hadn't seen in over 20 years. She told her I was a retired air traffic controller. The friend said that I had finally given up flagging them in.
I explained to her what you see while at the airport waiting for your flight is an airline employee “flagging” the aircraft into its parking spot. Air traffic controllers work from semi-dark rooms called Air Route Traffic Control Centers and Terminal Radar Approach Controls, or the tallest building on the airport, which is the Control Tower.
Air traffic controllers look at the aircraft on radar or out of the 360-degree window of the Control Tower, talking to pilots on radio, telling each flight what headings to fly, turns to make, altitudes to climb to, descend to, and we will tell them what speed to maintain all for the sake of keeping one aircraft separated from another.
The Control Tower controls runways and taxiways and basically the airspace about a 7-mile radius of the airport up to 2,000 feet. I worked 24 years at New Orleans International Airport, and our airspace was basically a 40-mile radius of MSY up to 15,000 feet, but our airspace out to the southwest of MSY was from 40 miles southwest to about 70 miles, from the surface to 10,000 feet.
Our airspace butted up with Gulfport to the east, Baton Rouge to the west and northwest, Lafayette to the west and southwest, and Houston ARTCC controlled all the airspace above all control facilities up to infinity from basically El Paso to the west, basically the border of north Louisiana to the north, Mobile to the east, and about halfway to the Yucatan Peninsula out into the Gulf of Mexico to the south.
This is about my fifth time encountering someone referring to air-traffic control as flagging them in. Now multiply my encounters by the thousands of active and retired controllers that may have had the same number of encounters as I have. That's a lot of uninformed folks out there.
When you see or hear on the news that ATC lost radar contact with a flight at a particular location, or lost radio contact with a flight at a certain time, that’s not “flaggin’ ‘em in.”
WILLIE PRICE
retired air traffic manager
New Iberia