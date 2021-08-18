The Advocate's editorial, “How to make an F school better? Unions, officials say manipulate the scores,” makes a good point about school letter grades not being as important as “the nitty-gritty of test scores and other components of school performance scores.”
The formula for calculating SPS, though, has been “manipulated” several times in recent years for the better, with the most constructive “manipulation” being the addition of the growth score, which measures student progress on LEAP tests over the previous 2 years, and comprises 25% of SPS.
A bigger part of SPS is the assessment score in which schools are given points for where their test scores fall on the range from advanced to unsatisfactory. Points are denied for students who make significant improvement but fall under the basic level. This skews assessment scores and SPS artificially downward, particularly for high-poverty schools, and inflates the number of F-rated schools.
Growth scores, unlike assessment scores, do not correspond closely to economic advantage or disadvantage. They give a more accurate picture of a school’s actual performance.
Standardized tests are an imperfect measure of student performance, but, unfortunately, we don’t have a more practical tool to hold schools accountable. That makes it important that we interpret the results critically. By using a formula that favors demographics over instruction, we do a disservice to educators, families and the public.
We should all have high expectations for the growth of our students and the quality of our public schools, but it is counterproductive to expect schools to make up for all of society’s inequities in the limited time they have.
The current undervaluing of growth in the SPS calculation only misleads the public about school performance. Weighting the growth score at 38% of SPS as recently proposed would remedy this.
CHRIS O'NEILL
board member and parent, Homer A. Plessy Community School
New Orleans