BR.glenoakspilot.031622 TS 189.jpg

Baton Rouge Community College instructor Lise Namikas, center, talks to students in the the class 'World Civilization to 1500,' offered by Baton Rouge Community College, Wednesday, March 15, 2022 in a classroom at Glen Oaks High School. Namika teaches the course in person on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while an East Baton Rouge Schools teacher, Alexis Saizon-Cowley, left, works with her and leads the classroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It's part of the dual enrollment program known as Pathways to Bright Futures.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Do I understand that a ninth-grader can get a "C" in World History and obtain college credit through early college enrollment?

Are we fooling ourselves, or are we consciously lowering standards?

MICHAEL O’ROURKE

retired industrial manager

Port Allen

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.