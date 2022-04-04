Do I understand that a ninth-grader can get a "C" in World History and obtain college credit through early college enrollment?
Are we fooling ourselves, or are we consciously lowering standards?
MICHAEL O’ROURKE
retired industrial manager
Port Allen
