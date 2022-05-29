In 2018, a dog died in the overhead bin on a United Airlines flight.
Within days, U.S. Sen John Kennedy submitted legislation to prevent it from ever happening again?
Regarding his quick response, Kennedy said that he was a "dog lover." But when little children are executed in their school, or shoppers are hunted like animals in a grocery store our famous (for all the wrong reasons) senator offers nothing but condolences.
Public records show that Kennedy has taken over $200,000 dollars from the National Rifle Association.
RICHARD WESTMORELAND
U.S. Marine Corps, retired
New Orleans