Taxes are part of life, in that we need police, fire and EMS, we need roads, bridges and drainage; and we need to educate our children. We do this with taxes voted on by ourselves or our elected representatives. We all pay taxes — property, sales, income, car tag, use and more. That said, I do not want to pay any more taxes than I have to; nobody does.
I will use any exemption or deductions available to me to pay less. Business are the same. They pay, but do not want to pay any more than required. In reality, their taxes are a “cost of doing business,” and in the end, passed on to us, the consumer. People do not want their homes or cars vandalized and houses broken into, and they want their kids to get a good, safe education. If we feel we are not safe, etc., we vote with our feet and move to where we do, to a new neighborhood or even parish.
The results of this can be seen and measured in the population and tax loss to the city/parish and school head count. Companies can in effect do the same if taxes are too high, community support poor, and they are not appreciated. Exxon has five facilities and employs thousands of people in the Baton Rouge area. Also, they and their employees are probably the largest charitable donor in terms of money and man-hours in our area as well. Exxon cannot up and leave tomorrow, but can take its expansion and upgrade money to other plants. Then their plants here will get older and smaller till one day there is little left and most of their employees and good-paying jobs are gone.
Their employees are part of our communities and pay local taxes. With the announced loss of about 1,000 jobs in the Zachary area, we need to support all of our local businesses and search for more. I think our local school board needs to support Exxon’s request for the ITEP. Maybe our school board members also need to get a lesson in how businesses work as well. I am glad to see the mayor support Exxon’s request for the ITEP. I support the two local legislators in their plan to return the approval of these types of tax break back to the state. The governor and state government have better resources and understanding to evaluate these requests and the overall big picture to our local area and the state.
Bob Elliott
retired marketing professional
Baton Rouge