The evictions crisis has finally caused us to take note of the importance of electing judges we can trust at First City Court.
It's not just evictions. I filed suit in January for my client whose former employer refused to pay her last paycheck. The law says my client is entitled to a swift hearing but she was not granted a hearing for six months and we are still waiting on a judgment.
COVID-19 has made the problem worse, and now more than ever we need to pay attention. There is an election on Aug. 15 for a First City Court judge seat. Please research the candidates and vote.
NATALIE MITCHELL
lawyer
New Orleans