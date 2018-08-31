In 2007, U.S. Sen. John McCain was passing through Baton Rouge in the midst of his early presidential campaign. Through former Gov. Buddy Roemer, I had an invitation to attend a session with about 150 people on top of the Chase Building in downtown Baton Rouge.
After a brief speech, we sat for lunch and, as luck and fortune would happen, I was seated next to McCain. By that time, I had known some senior staff members who served for McCain on a prominent senatorial committee, and that broke the ice.
By 2007, I had already served in Iraq for four years, and the troop surge was completed with much positive effect. Having returned from Fallujah just two weeks prior, I mentioned this to McCain since he was one of, if not "the" lead advocates for the surge. He looked at me and said, "Last week, I was in Ramadi to watch a marathon." Surmising he didn't go to Iraq for that alone, I dug a little further.
McCain informed me he was there to see his son. At that time in the election cycle, it was not widely reported he had a son serving in the Marine Corps in Iraq.
Here I was, sitting next to a senator who had promoted the surge as strongly as anyone, knowing this put his own flesh and blood in harm’s way. I am sure I was one of many humbled by this man and his courageous actions.
Beyond awed once he shared this with me, I felt that next to me sat the epitome of an American. America first, America always.
While neither a McCain historian nor even a devoted follower, I left the lunch that day with a renewed definition of what a true American is. Thank you, Buddy, and thank you, John McCain.
George H. Knost
president, Arkel International
Baton Rouge