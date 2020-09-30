In his Sept. 21 column, Archbishop Gregory Aymond wrote with the moral authority of his office to provide guidelines for Catholics in the upcoming presidential election. I was disappointed that, among the many issues he raises, the archbishop says not one word about character.
Between my wife and me, we have 29 years of Catholic education. We were always told that character-building lies at the core of a Catholic education, an important value that distinguishes a Catholic education from a public one.
At least, that is what our parents thought when they sent us to Catholic schools. They wanted us to become better persons, to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Does character still count, or are we naïve in thinking that it should?
DENNIS KEHOE
educator
New Orleans