If there is anything we have learned about reducing crime, it is that getting everyone involved does not work ("An all-hands-on-deck approach to crime," July 10). For example, decisions made by a self-correcting computer program would reduce recidivism more than any parole board.
After the Rodney King incident in the 1990s, several studies indicated that hiring only college-educated police would reduce police abuse. I believe we should do the opposite of getting everyone involved. I suggest we make crime-fighting a branch of physics.
Remember the television show "Numbers?" When people's lives are at stake, we need people who collect and understand data, not people who do what sounds good.
JAY WIERIMAN
retired statistician
Metairie