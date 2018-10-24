Since retirement, I have started reading editorials in The Advocate. I have noticed a large number supporting the unanimous jury vote and very few against. I don't know if this reflects the majority would like to see a unanimous rule instigated or not. The Advocate is strongly in favor of it, for sure. I do not have strong feelings either way, but my only concern is that in most cases, we tend to feel that the majority should rule. For instance, a mere 5-4 Supreme Court decision can affect the killing of millions of unborn babies.

Requiring a unanimous jury vote seems difficult. In my family, four of us can't even decide where to go to dinner. I also fear it gives an inordinate amount of power to a single juror. Having one person able to overrule 11 people might open up jurors to intimidation, bribery or just plain prejudice. That being said, other states seem to handle it well.

Edward Wren

retired physician

Baton Rouge