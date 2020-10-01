Despite today’s turbulent economic climate, there are numerous career opportunities available for Louisianans to adapt to the ever-changing economy. Louisiana’s public higher education system has options that can save both time and money, while building a stronger Louisiana workforce.
In addition to traditional scholarship and federal aid opportunities such as the federal Pell Grant program and U.S. Department of Education Student Loans, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System offers unique tuition assistance opportunities designed for diverse student learners seeking traditional certificate and degrees, short term industry-based certifications and training for industry advancement.
One such initiative is the Five for Six scholarship, available to Louisianans seeking their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) and wish to enroll in a community or technical college, providing six hours of tuition-free credit. This program would be ideal for the approximate 600,000 Louisianans with no high school diploma or post-secondary credential.
For students with some credits toward a bachelor’s degree, the University of Louisiana system and its nine universities offer CompeteLA, which makes it easier than ever to return to school. Students are paired one-on-one with a counselor to select an online or conveniently delivered program at a flat rate of $275 per credit hour. That one-on-one coaching is available throughout the student’s educational journey to graduation.
Additionally, state technical colleges recently unveiled the Reboot Your Career program, which aims to train Louisiana residents for key high wage/high demand jobs. The primary goal of Reboot is to quickly train those who are unemployed for jobs that are available in the current economy and lead to a long-term career pathway.
Individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn on average $32,000 more per year than a high school graduate. Louisiana ranks 49th in the nation of residents with a credential beyond a high school diploma. In recent years, Louisiana’s economy has expanded but does not have enough college-educated people to fill all of the jobs that require training beyond high school.
Now is the time to go back to school, and Louisiana’s public two- and four-year colleges have affordable and convenient options for learners of all ages and stages of life.
JOY BLANCHARD
associate professor
Baton Rouge