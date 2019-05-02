Gov. John Bel Edwards used his executive authority to change Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, used for years to compete with other states and to win new industries and jobs.
He changed it to give local governments the power to veto ITEP requests for tax incentives. Was that a good idea? I do not see any evidence that any local government is responsible for Louisiana’s industrial development.
Look at the website of East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Find its goals and plans. It is very focused on running public schools. It is silent on bringing in new industry to Louisiana or competing with other states for new jobs.
Local governments have no responsibility to develop industry but, thanks to Edwards, they now have the power to deny or kill such projects.
It’s poor planning to give any government power with no responsibility for use of that power.
John Z. Norris
risk manager
Baton Rouge