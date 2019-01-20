As I continue to read in The Advocate of the consternation facing our country with the “shutdown” and “border security,” I find myself wondering how and when did reason leave the landscape and partisan bickering replace it? On the one hand, the Dems refuse to consider any spending for the building of a “border wall” and instead insist that they support “border security” via technology, just not a wall. On the other hand, conservatives (of which I profess to be in that number) insist that without a border wall/barrier, no amount of technology will stop the hordes descending on our country along the southern border. When faced with the evidence of numerous examples of where a physical barrier has actually worked, i.e. Israel, San Diego, El Paso, etc., Pelosi’s response is that “a wall is immoral.”
Regarding the Dems, it is obvious that they smell blood in the water and feel that if they deny President Donald Trump the ability to fulfill one of his main campaign promises, they can defeat him in 2020 and finally make amends for the election he “stole” in 2016 (allegedly with the help of Russia). Additionally, they believe that illegal immigration continues to be their lifeline for more voters that will inevitably result when the millions of illegal immigrants present in our country eventually obtain amnesty and overwhelmingly vote Democrat in the future. On the other hand, the Republicans believe that the building of a physical barrier will allow our country to get control of our southern border and start the conversation for a more rational immigration policy that has to happen to break the logjam of all the pending amnesty claims.
So, which side is right? To obtain that answer, all one has to do is answer the question, “Who benefits most from the lack of a border wall/barrier?” Or, to put it another way, “Which side is acting in the best interest of our country and which side is acting in its own, selfish best interest?”
Bill Reed
retired AT&T employee
Broussard