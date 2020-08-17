“The sentence imposed is excessive and disproportionate to the offense the defendant committed.”
So wrote Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson in a lone dissent when five other justices declined to review the sentence of Fair Wayne Bryant, a man serving life for the apparent attempt to steal a pair of hedge clippers from a Shreveport carport in 1997.
The charge for Bryant’s 1997 conviction was attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Because of four prior convictions, he was sentenced under Louisiana’s harsh habitual offender law to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Only one of the previous convictions was for a violent crime (attempted armed robbery in 1979); the others were for “petty theft,” as Johnson described them. “Such petty theft is frequently driven by the ravages of poverty or addiction, and often both. It is cruel and unusual to impose a sentence of life in prison at hard labor for the criminal behavior which is most often caused by poverty or addiction.”
It was not until 2018, after he had served more than 20 years of his life sentence with declining hope of eventual freedom, that an appellate court determined that Bryant had been illegally denied parole eligibility and resentenced him to life with the possibility of parole. Notwithstanding the original sentence, under the complicated criteria of Louisiana law, Bryant had become eligible for parole by 2015 and applied for release three times, all denied.
With the court’s latest decision to deny a review of his sentence, which many, including this organization, believe to be “grossly out of proportion to the crime,” Bryant is again seeking remedy through the parole process. A new hearing is Oct. 15.
Bryant is now more than 60 years old. The recidivism rate for those over the age of 55 in Louisiana is slightly more than one percent (1.3%). The threat to public safety in his release is minimal.
When judicial actions fail to meet the requirements for justice, the law provides other paths for righting a wrong. To ignore this particular instance of extreme, unreasonable punishment is to harm society’s belief in a just legal system. Our country is grappling now with the consequences of wrongs committed by the state against its citizens, both historical and recent, that have resulted, among other harms, in Black citizens being incarcerated at levels disproportionate to their population. That is true in Louisiana and in the rest of the nation.
We do not have to carry the injustices of the past into the future. The League urges the parole committee to listen to Bryant’s bid for freedom with the fresh understanding and knowledge of this time, with the goal of release rather than further, punitive, incarceration for minor offenses committed more than 20 years ago.
HILDA WALKER THOMAS
president, League of Women Voters of Louisiana
Slidell