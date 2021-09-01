Guest columnist Mary Arno: You abandoned New Orleans 30 years ago to move to a small upstate New York hamlet with a population of less than 2,400. I'm sure when you returned to New Orleans, your eyes opened up to the problems that all large U.S. cities are facing these days. The major one is homelessness.
In your column you use what you refer to as "anecdotal" evidence to back your statements. Maybe you should do some research for the facts. The facts about how and why, homelessness is plaguing our cities.
Not sure what you mean about the Superdome being once beautiful and gleaming, and is now an "oval carbuncle blocking the skyline." It looked rather glimmering to me during this past week's televised Saints game.
Yes, one of the oldest skyscrapers in the city is falling apart. And it's a shame. But from everything I've read, the city is after the private owners of that building, to remedy the situation.
You mention a place where the sidewalk is unpassable, have you contacted your city council member concerning this or called 311 to report it?
My New Orleans mother always said, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."
Maybe you should roll up your sleeves and help out this city, which you claim is, "a complete mess."
DENISE R. BERTHIAUME
retired gallery owner
New Orleans