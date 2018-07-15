Demario Davis
Thank you for the outstanding recent article by Joel A. Erickson regarding Saints linebacker Demario Davis. With all the negativity, misunderstanding and bad examples in our society, it was inspiring, uplifting and challenging to read such a well-written story.

A true Saint: Demario Davis' impact off-field felt long before he puts on uniform

We need more servant-leaders like Davis in our society, as well as more writers, like Erickson, to provide good examples and more newspapers willing to publish the good news.

Thank you!

Warren Montgomery

district attorney, 22nd Judicial District

Covington

