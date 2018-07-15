Thank you for the outstanding recent article by Joel A. Erickson regarding Saints linebacker Demario Davis. With all the negativity, misunderstanding and bad examples in our society, it was inspiring, uplifting and challenging to read such a well-written story.
We need more servant-leaders like Davis in our society, as well as more writers, like Erickson, to provide good examples and more newspapers willing to publish the good news.
Thank you!
Warren Montgomery
district attorney, 22nd Judicial District
Covington