With the legislative session in full swing, I have serious concerns about our democracy and citizen interaction with our legislators. Let us remember our Founding Fathers emphasized civil discourse and citizen involvement in the governmental process.
I worked for many years in government, both the legislative and executive branches. My work included staff positions with two Louisiana governors and a U.S. president.
There were always concerns about outreach to citizens, what citizens were thinking. In fact, Gov. David Treen was always quick to remind us that he was elected to serve the people of Louisiana, whether they voted for him or not.
Do legislators today ever have town meetings, especially before legislative sessions, as were done for so many years in our state? Do they ever send out legislative questionnaires to constituents, or updates after a legislative session? Do legislators today have emails screened, do they ever see them, do they ever ponder and consider the information sent?
Do our legislators have their assistants research pros and cons of proposed bills? Do they rely solely on lobbyists for information?
As with so many Louisiana citizens, I am sincerely interested in a fair, open and honest legislative process.
Please Louisiana, let us work together for better tomorrows.
GLENDA KELLER PARKS
retired administrator
Baton Rouge