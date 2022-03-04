On Feb. 25, 1990, the “No Smoking” sign became a permanent fixture on all U.S. domestic airline flights. Soon thereafter, smoke-free rules became commonplace on worldwide flights into and out of all American airports.
Four years earlier, the U.S. Surgeon General reported that secondhand smoke was a major health risk to nonsmokers. Flight attendants and passengers were immediately put on notice as smoke-filled airline cabins continued to crisscross the globe.
Despite the overwhelming scientific data warning of the dangers of secondhand smoke, opponents stuck to their standard playbook — a smoking ban would mean the demise of the airline industry; thousands of jobs would be lost; federal, state and local revenue would dry up leaving governments at all levels in turmoil.
As for those passengers who complained about the smoke, they could seek other forms of transportation. Flight attendants could simply find another job.
Of course, those threats never happened. Thanks in great part to the tenacity of those flight attendants, we all now fly the friendly skies in smoke-free air.
The airline industry made the first major effort to protect employees and customers from second-hand smoke’s dangers. With the help of wise and courageous elected officials and business owners across the country, many other industries followed suit.
It’s difficult now to imagine working in a smoke-filled airplane or serving patrons in a smoke-filled restaurant or helping customers in a smoke-filled retail store. Those employees are protected by Louisiana’s Clean-air laws.
Unfortunately, not all employees enjoy these protections. In some parts of our state, employees in bars, gaming venues, hotels and other workplaces are not protected.
As we celebrate with the airline industry, let’s remember that when it comes to working in a clean-air, indoor environment, nobody should have to choose between their health and a paycheck.
RANDY HAYDEN
public relations
Baton Rouge