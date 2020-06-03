When is this newspaper going to give its readership a break and stop running the same Bob Marshall column over and over. Every column says the exact same thing as the one before: The Louisiana coastline is eroding and it's the people of Louisiana's fault.
The same tired old global warming/climate change alarmist rant has really gotten tiresome. At least the other columnists I disagree with change the subjects from time to time although their main subjects are anti-Trump rants. Marshall prints the same thing every article.
Maybe he thinks, as Nazi and communist propagandists did, that if you tell the same lie over and over enough times the population will believe it. Unfortunately for Marshall, there are too many intelligent people in Louisiana who recognize his inaccuracies and pay him no mind.
Please give your readership a break from Marshall's nonsense and give the space to one — any one — of the other regular contributors.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge