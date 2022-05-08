Is there any relief from the tyranny of a corrupt court?
With the release of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that Roe v. Wade should be overturned, the full corruption of the Supreme Court has been revealed.
It begins with the corruption of our elected senators who confirm Supreme Court justices. It finds its way into the corruption of the presidential administrations that nominate the Supreme Court justices and finally it finds its way into the Supreme Court itself, where justices can interpret the Constitution in any way that they want, seemingly according to their personal preferences.
At some point will they find that slavery is constitutional because it is not mentioned in the Constitution?
The reputation that the Supreme Court is a pristine institution that is above partisan political concerns is gone, and it probably only existed in the minds of politicians who wanted to create the concept in the consciousness of the American citizenry as a cover for their misdeeds.
Political theater is what America uses in place of the Constitution. We indiscriminately believe the lies that we hear in the media and elect the very politicians who betray us. The power that the American people give to their elected officials is a powerful incentive to betray their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and substitute their own political ambitions.
Is there any way back from the abyss?
LOUIS FUCHS
retired communication manager
Metairie