Will Sutton hit the nail on the head in his column “Everyone deserves affordable housing. Even if we help our neighbors with exemptions.” The Nov. 16 ballot presents an opportunity for New Orleanians to take matters into their own hands to combat its affordable housing crisis. New Orleans voters overwhelmingly supported affordable housing on the October ballot, voting “Yes” to affordable property tax measures by nearly a 2-1 margin, but were vastly outnumbered by statewide voters who were not as supportive.
This time the results will reflect the values of only New Orleanians — that increasing access to homes that are more affordable not only is a top issue but one that is vital to the city’s future. That is how New Orleanians responded in 2017 when Enterprise Community Partners (where I work) sponsored a poll asking 500 New Orleans registered voters about their priorities for the soon-to-be-elected mayor and City Council.
Poll respondents ranked Affordable Housing as their No. 2 priority for the new elected officials, and 93% agreed that access to homes that are affordable is important to the local economy. When asked if they wanted the city to increase funding for the production and preservation of affordable housing, again registered voters voiced overwhelming support with some 75% in favor of such measures.
That leads us to the vote on the $500 million bond proposition on Nov. 16, when New Orleans voters can make increased funding a reality. The $500 million bond will include $25 million set aside for production and preservation of affordable housing.
The bond funding can be leveraged several times over with private and public investments to build new homes or rehabilitate existing ones to give average New Orleans workers affordable places to live. The city has an existing structure in place to use the bond funding; programs and systems are in place to work with private and nonprofit housing developers to create homes and ensure resources are used efficiently to meet city priorities.
Affordable bond measures have received strong support from voters in other parts of the country. Voters in cities such as Austin, Charlotte, Durham, Charleston, Miami, Portland, San Francisco, and Oakland (to name a few) have recently passed bonds to fund more affordable homes.
New Orleanians now have an opportunity to do what other cities have done by voting to provide more affordable places to live for our city’s residents. Please vote “Yes” on the $500 million bond measure on Saturday.
John Sullivan
Enterprise Community Partners, Gulf Coast
New Orleans