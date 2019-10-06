I read the article about the lost revenue on the Baton Rouge area casino riverboats. Well to tell you the truth, it’s because they don’t let anyone hardly win, and people are tired of losing their hard-earned money. Just maybe, if they try loosening up a bit, then people would probably start coming out more — just, at least, to try for a while and see what the results would be. I know because I used to go a lot. But after going and going with nothing to show for it, I stopped, and so did a lot of people I know for the same reasons. I certainly hope that this helps in some way.
Aristide Dixon Sr.
plant worker
Baton Rouge