Anyone who reasons with their intellect rather than with their emotions will likely agree with David Lindenfeld's observation: "the Holocaust, slavery, and the treatment of women are three parts of a single narrative" and should be taught together in schools. The parallels are unavoidable for anyone who has made a habit of studying history — not only in school, but through reading, cultural exhibitions, and TV documentaries.

As a soldier my father participated in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp, so I became familiar with the appalling events of the Holocaust at an early age. It inspired me to become a lifelong student of the past, and that in turn has helped to broaden my thinking and my empathy for others.

Even so, I remained unaware that some women had undergone torture to gain the right to vote, a right I tended to take for granted until I watched a 2019 documentary on the subject. The centennial film also reminded me that the anniversary applied to White women only, despite the fact that Black women had played a significant role in the success of the suffrage movement.

It brought home to me that a reality that doesn't directly impact us is easy to ignore unless our attention is called to it.

Only by opening our minds and educating ourselves about how different life experience can be for cultural groups other than our own, will we be able to curtail the divisiveness that is currently shredding the fabric of American society. Professor David Lindenfeld expressed his hope that "the Legislature will find the wisdom and moral courage to present the treatment of Jews, Black people and women as branches of a single narrative."

I sincerely believe that bringing hope to fruition is ultimately indispensable for our national survival.

SUE GISCLAIR

retired, education

Baton Rouge