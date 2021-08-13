In his July 31 letter, Chuck Lody accuses infectious disease specialist Dr. Catherine S. O'Neal of "fear-mongering," primarily for supposedly saying "choose vaccine or death" — with the implied meaning that you'll die unless you're vaccinated. That would be irresponsible hyperbole, except for one thing. She didn't say that.
Here's her full comment as reported by this newspaper: "We only have two choices. We are either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic, or we are going to accept death. A lot of it, this surge, and another surge, and possibly another variant."
Entirely different meaning. You may or may not agree but let's not take her words out of context.
As for the idea that choosing to get vaccinated is a case of "my body, my choice" — by rejecting the vaccine you endanger yourself, your loved ones, your friends and everyone around you. You put the community's health and economic recovery at risk. We're all in this together; please remember that before you choose.
PAUL ANGER
retired editor
Metairie