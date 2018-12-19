I want to comment on the wonderful recent letter from Judy Laborde.

Laborde mentioned the tremendous academic achievement of Vietnamese students since they came to America, with nothing, in order to escape the Viet Cong. She said, "I am so impressed with the people of Vietnam. They work hard, study hard and live in peace. To me, they are the gold standard for being an American." I totally agree, but let's fully credit the Vietnamese parents who set high moral and academic standards for their children's success.

Contrast these parents with many parents born and raised in the United States. Visit any juvenile detention facility in Louisiana, and you will discover that most all of these detainees read below grade level. They also, unfortunately, often reflect the moral and academic standards of their parents. The Louisiana education system can do better, but they can never overcome parental neglect and absence.

Quin Bates

retired Episcopal deacon

Marrero