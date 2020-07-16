A recent article reports Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected a bill to delay raises through his line-item veto for state employees.
What is going on? Is he deaf and blind? He cannot see what he has done to this state that has caused unemployment, cut hours and pay cuts? He raised taxes because of our financial situation and then raises pay for government employees.
To give pay raises now is ludicrous. There are people in my family and friends who have had their salary cut or have lost their jobs. Are all government employees back at work? Did they receive any pay while they were not working? People in the private sector didn’t.
The only people without skin in the game are government employees. They suffered no income loss, no job loss, no benefits loss and no seniority loss. The governor and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser keep saying we are in this together. No, we are not! The private sector is carrying the whole burden as always happens. Has the governor or Nungesser or any of their staff taken a cut in pay or benefits?
Government employees are not any better than those of us in the private sector. State income is down and cannot afford to give raises. They should feel the same pain as our families do in tough times, not get pay raises.
AL LOUVIERE
attorney
Lafayette