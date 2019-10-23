Thursday, Oct. 24, is World Polio Day. Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a paralyzing and potentially deadly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. The virus spreads from person to person, typically through contaminated water. It can then attack the nervous system. Although there is currently no cure, there is a safe and effective vaccine to protect against this devastating disease.
For more than 30 years, Rotary has been working to eradicate polio. As a founding partner of Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
Rotary has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. Thus far, Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion toward eradicating the disease worldwide. Today, polio remains prevalent only in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Rotary will continue its crucial work to keep other countries polio-free and strive to eradicate polio.
Michael G. Manning
president, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge