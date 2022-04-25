I urge legislators to vote against Senate Bill 191.
This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It proposes to allow high school students to substitute two units of computer science for the required two units of foreign language in qualification for TOPS.
Substituting science for humanities courses defeats the purpose of the original requirement intent. We want students to take foreign language courses for numerous reasons, principal among them is to foster cultural appreciation and communication with people from other countries and backgrounds i.e. for its value to the humanities. Completing computer science courses does not achieve this goal.
As it is, kids spend far too much time interacting with machines vs. humans. If Sen. Sharon Hewitt, the bill’s sponsor, is interested in fostering students’ competency in computer coding, etc., let that be added to the list of TOPS requirements and not be used to displace foreign language study.
Additionally, Louisiana is rich in French and Spanish history, but the lack of support for the study of the languages of our cultural base is frankly disconcerting. This bill represents one more nail in the coffin of language study.
Global tourists come here because of that cultural heritage — Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, Festival International — to name a couple. When they attend these festivals, they expect the people of Louisiana to be competent French speakers. When we don’t even remember how to pronounce our own French-based last names (Dugas — the S should be silent), what remains of our unique culture?
Language and culture are intricately linked, and it shouldn’t take a TOPS requirement to make Louisianans appreciate that fact. While the senator from District 1 may think that the intent of her bill is benign, that it isn’t designed to replace foreign language study, this could not be further from the truth.
GWENN LAVIOLETTE
Louisiane-Acadie, secretary
Port Allen