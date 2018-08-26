You recently ran a story on the front page regarding unpaid traffic fines. The point of the story seemed to be the fact that the fines issued for running red lights are not collectible and the debate was about whether we keep the current system in place.
I was more interested in the fact that one person had run up over $26,000 in fines with more than 100 citations. That person was given his 15 minutes of fame, I guess, with this article. He got to be named on front page.
The fact that he has traveled our streets (and run our red lights) is just plain horrifying. Is this not a concern for our city government, also?
It’s time for this man to step up and pay the fines he has amassed by his arrogant lack of regard for our laws. He owes the city the money and the public an apology for putting us all in danger. I hope his actions will somehow be curtailed before we see his name in the news again alongside others he has harmed.
Penny Earle
accountant
Baton Rouge