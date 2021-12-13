I really enjoyed the Keith Spera column in the Nov. 26 Advocate on the great Irma Thomas.
We saw her perform many times in the 1960s and ‘70s when I was in high school, college and just beginning professional life.
My fondest memory of her (and there were many) was when she performed at our De La Salle senior prom in 1964. She was booked for the prom by Jimmy McKay (aka Judge James McKay) our "entertainment chairman."
She gave a great performance, as always, but she brought the house down with a humorous jab at the much-hated Brother Leo, enforcer of all the many rules and regulations the student body had to abide by.
In the middle of one of her songs the line was "Everybody needs love." She then stopped, looked over at Brother Leo and sang "even you, Brother Leo."
Needless to say, everyone went wild, except of course, Brother Leo. I hope she lives forever and never stops entertaining. She is a great asset to our hometown.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge