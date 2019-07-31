While the recent emphasis on bicycle use may have merit, it has created an enormous problem. There has been essentially no public comment on the need for bicyclists to follow the traffic laws. As a result, many cyclists ride the wrong direction on one-way streets, fail to stop at stop signs and zoom right across traffic, ignore designated bicycle lanes, text while cycling, and most dangerously, turn into one-way streets going the wrong way, frequently at very high speeds.
While the number of near-misses is impressive, the number of actual automobile-bicycle crashes is disturbing, particularly since the vast majority are preventable. Cyclists who do not follow the traffic laws are putting themselves and automobile drivers at great risk. A public education program using newspapers, television, social media and particularly billboards is desperately needed to restore order to our streets.
Bernard M. Jaffe
physician
New Orleans