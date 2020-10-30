Andrea Gallo’s Oct. 24 article on Constitutional Amendment No. 5 was not only misleading on the merits, but biased from the start.
I am the Senate author of Amendment 5, which allows local governments to enter into payments in lieu of taxes agreements with manufacturing companies seeking to make investments of jobs and capital into local communities. Gallo’s opening line comparing Louisiana legislators to heavy drinkers may have been a failed attempt at humor, but it was certainly a success at signaling her personal opinion rather than a fact-based news story.
Payments in lieu of taxes are used successfully in states across the U.S. They allow local governments to negotiate agreements (in public meetings, despite an assertion about backroom deals), with companies seeking to do or expand business in each specific locality. These agreements rely on a trade-off for local governments to ask companies to pay for local municipalities’ immediate needs in return for lowered taxes.
Imagine a manufacturing company coming to your school board in April of this year with a proposal: We’ll consider creating jobs and spending money expanding manufacturing in your town rather than another state if you’ll agree to reduce our long-term property tax liability for the new things we buy. In return, we will negotiate with you an annual payment toward infrastructure or education needs of your community. Critical and immediate needs like these, particularly during a time of economic uncertainty, can be addressed through PILOTs, but only if the people approve Amendment 5.
Gallo’s piece was heavy on criticism of PILOTs mimicking the arguments from left-leaning groups, and compared PILOTs to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program these groups so abhor. ITEP, of course, having been key to bringing thousands of jobs and billions in capital investment to our state, was nonetheless regularly decried by these groups because of a “lack of local control.” Well, PILOTs offer full local control, so where’s the problem?
Perhaps Together Louisiana and the teacher unions are telling us that they don’t trust your local school board or city council members to make decisions in the best interest of your community. Perhaps they believe that the political action committee in North Carolina, which Gallo notes are funding anti-PILOT efforts in Louisiana, would make better decisions?
Approval of Amendment 5 will give local communities an option to negotiate with companies to address immediate needs like roads, drainage, education and more. Communities that don’t want to use PILOTs don’t have to. But when the value of an immediate cash influx might be more beneficial than a long-term tax payment, shouldn’t the locals get to decide?
MARK ABRAHAM
state senator
Lake Charles