Each year, I look forward to the holiday season — it’s a time where we can reconnect with family and friends and refocus on what matters most in life. This year, our holiday season will look different with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
Baton Rouge was among the first communities in the country to face this crisis, and in the early days many were scared and resources were limited. Throughout this pandemic, our community has persevered, pulled together, and risen to the occasion to keep Baton Rouge moving forward. We always do.
Our dedication to the welfare of our community has helped us through it all. With the help of our hospitals and clinics, Baton Rouge was one of the first cities in the country to open a drive-through testing site using only local resources. We have seen businesses, residents, nonprofits, elected officials, and everyone in between step up to the plate to meet the needs of our community.
We have faced this adversity together, and as we move forward, we must remember what we have lost, so we can work to prevent similar outcomes in the future. Sadly, many of us know someone, or of someone, who passed during this time.
Now there is a clear light at the end of the tunnel; vaccines have arrived in the Capital Region. While the light is visible, we have not reached it just yet. We are currently experiencing spikes in cases. We have navigated this before, and I know we can do it again. Please, be careful this winter. Protect yourself and loved ones by wearing a mask, socially distancing from those outside your household, and get your flu shot so we can protect our hospital capacity. We have come too far to give in to COVID-19 fatigue.
This year will be remembered for its historic challenges. In 2021, we will continue our work to overcome these adversities, because we all know brighter days are on the horizon for East Baton Rouge Parish. We have great plans for our community. We will build a stronger city and parish, we will invest in our health and safety, we will push forward with progressive and unifying solutions to our challenges.
Baton Rouge and the Capital Area is our home, we are all neighbors. Remember one another during this holiday season, connect in safe ways and build each other up.
SHARON WESTON BROOME
mayor-president
Baton Rouge