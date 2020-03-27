The League of Women Voters of Louisiana joins the LWV-US and over 200 organizations supporting an effort led by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to urge federal lawmakers and state elections officials to adopt key policies to ensure both the public’s safety and the orderly conduct of the 2020 primary and general elections in light of the current threat posed by COVID-19.
These recommendations include online voter registration, same-day voter registration for all voters and extended voter registration deadlines; extended early voting in advance of all elections; expanded and universal mail-in voting options; ensuring safe in-person voting environments adapted for social-distancing and sanitation protocols; and robust public education programs to counter disinformation — intentional or not — with facts and accurate information.
These initiatives were developed by the Brennan Center for Justice to ensure that voting in America in 2020 remains fair, accessible and safe.
HILDA WALKER THOMAS
president, League of Women Voters Louisiana
Slidell