The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board scored a win-win at its Dec. 12 meeting. It prohibited the ceremonial release of helium filled balloons from its property and in its officially sponsored activities. This ban is great news for children, wildlife, and our abundantly beautiful state.
Loose balloons are the leading cause of suffocation death in children in our country. They are indiscriminate, global, and persistent killers of birds, wildlife, and fishes. The release of balloons violates Louisiana’s litter law. The Balloon Council asks us not to release balloons outdoors, to always monitor children with balloons, and to properly dispose of used balloons.
The Baton Rouge Audubon Society is happy to support the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board’s position and its search for better ways to celebrate and honor.
Richard Condrey
conservation chair, Baton Rouge Audubon Society
Baton Rouge