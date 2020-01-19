The League of Women Voters of Louisiana is taking part in “People Powered Fair Maps,” a national campaign on redistricting sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS). All fifty states plus Washington, D.C., are participating in this campaign.
After the Census in 2020 is complete, every state will redraw boundaries for both state and congressional districts. It is important that Louisianans be made aware of and educated on the issues involved in redistricting, such as prohibiting district lines from being drawn to intentionally favor or impede a political party or incumbent; making transparent the criteria for drawing district maps; requiring public engagement in the redistricting process.
The League of Women Voters of Louisiana will work with other nonpartisan organizations, legislators, and volunteers to help get the message out to all citizens. LWVLA will host house parties, offer training sessions to various groups, and promote letter writing campaigns to inform the public on redistricting. The People Powered Fair Maps campaign will celebrate in a “National Day of Action” in mid-February sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the United States.
Hilda Walker Thomas
president, League of Women Voters of Louisiana
New Orleans